Kaitlyn Elliott of Newton High School is the proud recipient of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Scholarship valuing $20,000. Shown is Newton Area County Go Texan member Debbie Pennington presenting Kaitlyn with the scholarship. Each year the Newton County Area Go Texan team works hard to be able to give out thousands of dollars in scholarships right here in Newton County. Nine students were presented with $1,000 scholarships.