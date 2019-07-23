Help Replace a Stolen Marker

One year ago, the Newton historical marker in Call, Texas was stolen.  A police report was filed with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department and a $250 reward was offered, but the location of the marker still remains a mystery.  The historical marker, which was located at the intersection of FM 1004 and FM 1013 was a physical manifestation of Call’s rich history as a sawmill town.  Unfortunately, there is little hope of the marker being recovered.

The cost to replace the marker is $1,700.  If you would like to help the cause, donations are greatly appreciated.  All donations are tax deductible.  Feel free to call 409-423-4816 or 409-988-1697 for more information.  Mail any donations to:  Newton County Historical Commission/Call Historical Marker Fund, 213 Court Street, Newton, Texas 75966.

