Important Memories Shared about South Newton County

By Terri Woods

Ruliff is a community in the Deweyville area which will be documented better than ever before. Mrs. Dorothy Gray Van Marion, who is 93, recently hosted Pam Wright and Terri Woods in her home to pass on Ruliff artifacts once belonging to her grandparents and mother. Several of these items are over 200 years old. Wow! They were also able to record her oral history and will be returning to Mrs. Van Marion for early pictures of the Ruliff area. The Deweyville Post Office had posted the History Center’s contact information and request for south county artifacts. Through this Mrs. Van Marion was able to fulfill her wish of donating her items to the preservation of Newton County History. Thank you Mrs. Dorothy.