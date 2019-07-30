Manhunt Ends Monday as Suspect Turns Himself In To Sheriff’s Department

A beautiful Sunday morning in Toledo Village changed dramatically for church goers at Toledo Baptist Church. On Sunday, July 28, 2019, Constable Holton (Bubba) Johnson was attending Toledo Baptist Church on RR 255 and observed a man in the parking lot in a black vehicle around 10:20 a.m. The man was seen on the church’s security cameras. Constable Johnson saw that he had been sitting there for about 20 minutes with the door open so he went outside to see if the man needed help. He approached the vehicle and noticed the man had a gun in close proximity to his hand in the vehicle. He asked the man if he had a concealed license to carry and he said that he did in Louisiana. Johnson informed him that he was in Texas. Johnson showed the man his badge and asked if he could step out of the vehicle and then the suspect threw the vehicle into reverse pinning Johnson between the door and the vehicle throwing him into the middle of Recreational Road 255. The suspect fled the scene. Johnson suffered injuries and was taken to Christus Jasper Memorial were he was treated and released later the same day. A manhunt began immediately and by Monday at 12:45 p.m. the suspect turned himself in to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. We spoke with Constable Johnson on Monday afternoon and he said he was thankful that no one else was hurt and that his injuries were minor considering the situation. Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles said, “Thanks to Constable Johnson’s fast actions, he may have prevented a more serious crime.”