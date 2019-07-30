NISD FFA STUDENTS EARN LONESTAR DEGREE

After a great school year of dedication and hard work, the Newton FFA team would like to congratulate the following students on earning their Lonestar Degree, which is the highest degree an active member can obtain. They are Hunter Amburn, Lalla Colon, Andrew Fountain, Whitney Gipson, Makenzy Hall, Aja Jenkins, Andy Mack, Carley Morgan, Lane Noble, Chandler Spivey and Jacob Thomas. Recipients were presented this award on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 while at the 91st Annual FFA State Convention in Fort Worth. We would also like to congratulate our Newton FFA advisor and Ag teacher Daniel Odom on receiving his Honorary Lonestar Degree while at the state convention as well. The Newton FFA team also received 1 star on the National Chapter Award, Bronze on the Golden Horizons Award, and the Superior Chapter Award.

Those who attended the convention are pictured from left to right: Kharma Haltom, Kaydence Amburn, Aja Jenkins, Andy Mack, Jacob Thomas, Hunter Amburn, Lane Noble, Whitney Gipson, Keely Hutson, Carley Morgan and Makenzy Hall.