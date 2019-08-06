Drew Johnston Gives a Glimpse of What to Expect for the Mighty Eagles at Lion’s Meeting

The Newton Lions Club met on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Eagle’s Landing with 16 in attendance.

The group heard from Newton Head Coach Drew Johnston about the upcoming football season. To say he is excited is an understatement. He announced that the football team has been working out during the summer and is ready for this year’s exciting football season. He shared that they have hired three new coaches for the boy sand two coaches for the girls and is expecting a great school year for all the teams.

He noted that the Newton Eagle are listed again at #1 in the state!

The next meeting of the Lions Club will be on Thursday, October 3rd at noon.