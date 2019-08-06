Fire Destroys Family Residence

A camper trailer was destroyed in a fire last Monday afternoon leaving a family of 7 without a residence. According to Newton Volunteer Fire Department Captain Melanie Smith Bowman, NVFD was called out to the fire at 4 p.m. on Hwy. 87 South. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Living in the residence was Cody Green, Tiffany Spillers and five children, all of Newton. Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

Capt. Smith also reported a fire at the home of Judy Huff of Newton early Monday morning. She shared that Huff’s 11 year-old grandson, Seth Watson, woke up and smelled smoke and then began waking the family and helping fight the fire until the NVFD arrived. According to Capt. Smith it was believed the fire began in the exhaust fan in the bathroom and went into the attic. The home was saved but did suffer smoke damage. A tremendous salute to Seth for his courage and fast thinking and thank you NVFD for your quick response in times of great need.