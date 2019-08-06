Superintendent Ann Gardner Knows Greatness Will Return to Burkeville ISD

Burkeville ISD will be under the leadership of Superintendent Ann Gardner starting the 2019-2020 school year. Mrs. Gardner has over 35 years of experience in education, and she brings a passion for not only Burkeville students but also the Burkeville CommUNITY. She has worked in Burkeville ISD since 2017 as the Chief Academic Officer, and she has experience as a district administrator in Splendora ISD and Humble ISD. All the experience she has gained over the years will help to make Burkeville great again.

