Celebrating NFL Great Ernie Holmes

Commemorative Event

Jamestown, Texas – On , 2019, an event commemorating Ernie Holmes, a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers original Steel Curtain that helped the franchise win Super Bowl IX and X, will be held at Pine Hill Church located at CR 1019 Jamestown, Texas 75966. The program kicks off at 5 pm and culminates by unveiling two different commemorative signs.

Special guest speakers include Texas State Representative The Honorable James White, The Honorable Kenneth Weeks, Newton County Judge, and a Newton County Sheriff’s representative. Representative White will make a presentation to the Holmes family. Family photographs and professional sports memorabilia from Holmes’ life will be displayed.

The event was organized by ArLena Richardson, who continues to serve as Holmes’ publicist, and his eldest sister Margaret Tukes. “Our family has wanted to remember Ernie with a special event for a very long time,” Adding, “We are so grateful that ArLena helped us to make it happen.” Holmes graduated from Wiergate High School and helped the team win two championships. He was a student-athlete at Texas Southern University, before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, in 1971, where he played from 1972 to 1977 winning two Super Bowls and became a member of the team’s original “Steel Curtain Front Four.” Holmes was also named All-Pro. He played for one season, in 1978, with the New England Patriots.