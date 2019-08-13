Commemoration Service Held in Memory of NFL Great, Ernie Holmes

On Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 5 p.m., a Commemorative Celebration was held in Jamestown to honor the memory of former Pittsburgh Steeler and Wiergate resident, Ernie Holmes. The event was held at Pine Hill Church in Jamestown. Ernie Holmes was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers original “Steel Curtain” that helped the franchise win Super Bowl IX and X. The program culminated by unveiling three different commemorative signs. Holmes’ siblings were there to unveil the signs that will be displayed on Highways 190 and 63 in Newton County.

Special guest speakers included Texas State Representative The Honorable James White, Newton County Commissioner Phillip White and Newton County Chief Deputy, Cynthia Hall. Pictured with Holmes’ siblings is his 93 year old aunt, Maddie Booker. Friends and family spoke of Holmes’ kindness and generosity, remembering him buying clothing and toys for underprivileged children up until his passing.

To read more on this story, get a copy of this weeks “NEWS”.