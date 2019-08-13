Hall Announces Candidacy for Newton County Sheriff

My name is Cynthia Hall. I am running for the Sheriff of Newton County. I am currently serving as the Newton County Chief Deputy. I am 61 years old and was raised in Burkeville, Texas. I am the daughter of the late John R. and Estelle Mayo. I have a daughter, Ashley Morrow and her husband, Shane Morrow, and daughter, Brandy Butler. I also have four grandchildren and one great-grandson.

I attended Burkeville ISD. In 1991 I received a certificate for Emergency Medical technician and served Newton County as a First Responder for over 20 years. I was given the builder’s award from the Newton Masonic Lodge for my years of service.

In 1999, I worked at the private prison in Newton and then in 2002, began my career in law enforcement. I became a jailer/dispatcher in 2002 and then became jail captain. In 2004 I attended the Angelina Police Academy in Lufkin, Texas. After completing the academy, I returned to Newton and Sheriff Wayne Powell offered me a part-time job as a deputy in August of ’04. In September of that same year, I was offered a full-time deputy position. Sheriff Powell taught me the love of the job.

In late 2004, Sheriff Powell gave the reins over to Sheriff Joe Walker. I was blessed to have worked for Sheriff Walker until 2012. Sheriff Walker taught me how to do the job. He taught me to never give up. He always said, “If you get a case, don’t let up.” I stand by that mentality even today.

From the years 2012-2015 I worked with Sheriff Eddie Shannon. In the years 2015-2016, I served as Newton County Bailiff for district and county court, Attorney General, CPS courts and Justice of the Peace courts. I am grateful for a great working relationship with all the elected officials.

In 2017 I came back home to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Billy Rowles. Sheriff Rowles has taught me patience and how to be gracious even under stress. Sheriff Rowles is a true Texas Sheriff.

I have had the pleasure of serving Newton County for 39 years. If elected I will continue to give 100% of myself to the citizens of Newton County. My door will always be open to you. I look forward to any questions or concerns.

God Bless, Cynthia Hall