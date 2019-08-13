Sheriff Rowles Appointed to Sheriffs’ Association Board

Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas at their 141st Annual Training Conference held in San Antonio, July 27-July 30, 2019. More than 1,500 participants were in attendance at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center where they heard outstanding speakers, had opportunities for significant and timely training sessions, and visited more than 240 exhibits showcasing some of the latest technology in law enforcement.

Sheriff Rowles has been the Sheriff of Newton County since January 2017. He distinguishes himself in his county and throughout the State as he assumes this leadership role in the Sheriff’s Association of Texas.