Accountability Ratings Released for Local Districts- Scores are Up!

Superintendent Keith Jones -Deweyville ISD received B ratings at both campuses with the High School achieving an increase of 17 points over the 17-18 school year. Deweyville Elementary earned distinctions in Math, Academic Growth, Closing the Gaps and Post Secondary Readiness indicators and was just one point from an A rating. Deweyville ISD is blessed with an amazing faculty and staff, hard working students, board members who are here to serve, and a community of parents and churches that support the ISD’s educational efforts.

Superintendent Michelle Barrow -Newton ISD received a B accountability rating from TEA for the 2018-2019 school year. The district is extremely proud of the students and staff for their hard work. The accountability has increased two letter grades from the previous year. We are challenging ourselves with the district’s academic focus “No One Goes Backwards” based upon research based instructional techniques for the 2019-2020 school year.

