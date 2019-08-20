Eagles Strong as the Training Continues for 2019 Season

The first scrimmage was held on Friday night at Nederland where the Newton Eagles played the Lumberton Raiders and Nederland Bulldogs. It was a three-way scrimmage where the Eagles held Lumberton 1 td to 0 and held the Nederland Bulldogs to 1 td. We spoke to Head Coach Drew Johnston and he said it was a good scrimmage. Coach Johnston said, “They learned some things and saw some areas to strengthen but all in all it was a good scrimmage. They were big schools and some of our boys had to play both ways but they played well for the first scrimmage of the season.”

According to Coach Johnston, one particular player that stood out in the scrimmage was defensive end, Dreshawn Spikes. He really poured it on and looks very promising for the season. Every player is working hard to see a three-peat. The two-time State Championship Eagles are hungry for another winning season. The next scrimmage will be held at Little Cypress/Mauriceville. Stay tuned to the Newton County News to see just how those Eagles perform this 2019 season.

