Field House Named After Beloved Coach

The Newton ISD in recognition of Coach WT Johnston’s leadership and contributions to the Athletic Department and students of Newton has officially named the field house at Newton High School the WT Johnston Field House.

We spoke with the new NHS Athletic Director and son of WT, Drew Johnston and he shared that he family is honored to see the building named after his father. Coach WT Johnston has a legacy of commitment and love for his students and community and it will now be remembered in this very special dedication. Pictured is Debbie Johnston and family.

