Love the Local- Reasons to Support Local Businesses

Shopping local not only helps you, it serves an entire community. Here are just eight reasons you should shop local.

1. Inject money into the local economy. When you shop local, your money (and tax dollars) stay in the community, helping your schools, your streets, and your energy service providers.

2. You also keep money in the United States. In fact, if every family in the United States spent even $10 more each month at a locally owned small business rather than at big box stores, more than $9.3 billion would be directly returned the U.S. economy.

3. Purchase one-of-a-kind items and gifts. While big box stores stock a broad inventory and purchase from their suppliers in bulk, local shops tend to purchase from local artisans more often and support the wares of other small businesses. This is why you are more likely to find items in local shops you won’t be able to find at major retailers.

4. You support the business owner and the artisan. This ensures that both the business and the artisan’s wares will thrive in your community.

5. Get the history of an item. Many shop owners are likely to know the story behind a particular item. You can ask where something was sourced or how it was made, and the shop owner will undoubtedly have an answer for you.

6. Great customer service. Small business owners are highly invested in the success of their shops or services. This translates into making sure each customer’s shopping experience is a positive one.

7. You will raise your property value. Vibrant neighborhoods with thriving shopping districts are highly coveted, which works in your favor if ever you need or decide to sell your home.

8. You’re going to feel good doing it. Dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin and endorphins are the happy chemicals produced naturally by your body. Many situations can trigger these neurotransmitters. Helping others is one of them.

Go to your local newsstands to get the full copy of the NCN! It is loaded with great information on how to stay connected here at home!

