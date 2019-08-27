Local Cemeteries Vandalized in Newton County

Vandals struck two local cemeteries in Newton County. Both the Liberty Community and the Farrsville Community cemeteries have been vandalized in the past week.

Dexter Horn, a man from Houston, contacted us after he went to his grandmother’s grave and found many gravestones knocked over and some broken. Horn tried to pick up the ones he could lift and then contacted the Sheriff’s office to report the vandalism. We spoke to Sheriff Billy Rowles on Monday morning and he said that it is a sick think to desecrate a person’s grave. He urges folks to call his office at 409-379-3636 if you have any information on who might be committing these crimes.

Photo courtesy of Dexter Horn