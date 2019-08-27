Second Scrimmage Heading in the Right Direction

Picture by Heather Foster

Pictured is Cory Foster scoring against Little Cypress Mauriceville in Thursday night’s second scrimmage for the Newton Eagles.

Defensive Coordinator, Jason Hicks said, “I think we looked a lot better than the first scrimmage on both sides of the ball. We are still trying to put people in the right spots, so it’s going to take a little time. We are definitely heading in the right direction.”

The season starts Friday night against long time rivals, the Kirbyville Wildcats. The Wildcats will host the Eagles at 7:30 at Wildcat Stadium. Go out and support your Eagles as they face off with the Wildcats!