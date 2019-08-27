Trooper Calvin Starkie Receives Prestigious Award

The Southeast Texas Region congratulates Trooper Calvin Starkie on receiving the Director’s Citation. Trooper Calvin Starkie was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on SH-87 in Newton County. Upon arrival, Trooper Starkie observed a SUV that was resting on its side in a deep creek over treacherous terrain. After assessing the situation, Trooper Starkie relayed critical information to dispatch and first responders, while providing first aid to a Newton Police Sergeant who had been injured trying to help the driver. Upon arrival of the Burkeville Fire Department, trooper Starkie and a firefighter secured the vehicle’s position. Trooper Starkie then climbed onto the hood, cut out the windshield and used the “Jaws of Life” to access the driver. As an experienced paramedic Trooper Starkie evaluated the driver’s injuries, placed a backboard under the driver and assisted in lifting him from the vehicle. The driver was transported to a medical center where he spent weeks in recovery. In that critical moment, Trooper Starkie demonstrated selflessness and exemplified what it means to be a dedicated public servant. Trooper Starkie began his career with DPS in 2010, but has served the citizens of Texas as a law enforcement officer and paramedic for more than 22 years.