A Welcome Home for Two Excited Families in Bon Wier

A great group of family and supporters gathered for the key ceremony of these precious folks on September 19, 2019. Pictured is homeowner Annie Vosti and her family. Also present to celebrate the momentous occasion was Tina Lewis with the Texas General Land Office, Judge Kenneth Weeks, Bill Fuller Pct. 1, Phillip White Pct. 2, Gary Fomby Pct. 3, Gene Thompson Pct. 4, Newton County Clerk Sandra Duckworth, Rhonda Alford, Lanie Brown with Congressman Brian Babin’s office, Jennifer Harris with GLO, and Kim Kline with Representative James White’s office.

Special thanks go out to Hometown Flowers & Gifts for donating the balloons and Gina Adams and Brookshire Brothers for donating the American Flags. Demolition has been completed and pilings have been set on four more homes in Newton County. Special thanks goes to Gary R. Traylor & Associates as they administer the projects.