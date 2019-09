Newton County is leading the way with the second and third houses built in the whole state of Texas resulting from the March 2016 flood. Pictured is homeowner Mary Balch of Bon Wier, with granddaughters Patiance and Shannon, Tina Lewis with the Texas General Land Office, Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks, Bill Fuller Pct. 1, Phillip White Pct. 2, Gary Fomby Pct. 3, Gene Thompson Pct. 4, and State Representative James White.