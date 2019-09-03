Eagles Start Season with a Strong Win

Picture by Heather Foster

During the week leading to Friday’s opening game for the Newton Eagles, many conversations could be heard around town about the Eagles and their chances of a Three-Peat in 2019. The Eagles come off a two-year campaign in which they won two state titles going 30-0.

The Eagles lost a talented senior class consisting of seven players that each earned scholarships to play college football. They were a talented class, but a few remain that were key in both championships. James Sylvester is ranked in the top 100 players in the nation and holds 18 offers from schools like Alabama, TCU and Oklahoma, to name only a few. Senior and Free Safety, Zach Gulley is committed to UL Monroe.

Friday night came fast and the day looked nice for a football game. Mother Nature had a different idea. Crazy lightning delayed the game three different times pushing the kickoff to 8:50 p.m. in Wildcat Stadium.

The Eagles played great Friday night, even with the field conditions being poor, the Eagles scored 76 points to Kirbyville’s O.

Newton will be traveling to Silsbee this Friday night to face the Tigers. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. It should be a good one.

For more on the game, pick up a copy of this week’s Newton County News!