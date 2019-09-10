Newton Man Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with Step-daughter

On August 24, 2019, James Lee Gaona was arrested for accusations of an inappropriate relationship with his 12-year-old step-daughter. According to the Probable Cause Affidavit prepared by Newton Police Chief William L. Jackson, the crime was accidentally discovered when explicit text messages were found on an Ipad. Gaona was charged with sexual abuse of a child-continuous, aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. His bond was set at $200,000 and he is being held at the Newton County Jail.