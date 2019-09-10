Newton’s Defense Cages The Tigers

Photo by Heather Foster

Story by Jon Meek

The #1 ranked Newton Eagles traveled to Silsbee Friday night to face the #7 ranked Silsbee Tigers. The Tigers were coming off a loss to 5A PNG with a score of 48-35 in week 1 and were itching to knock off the Eagles and their 31-game winning streak.

That didn’t happen. The Eagles beat the Tigers 52-21.

The Eagles will host the West Orange Stark Mustangs on Friday night. This will be one of the best games to see in the state of Texas.

