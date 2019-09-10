Sheriff Rowles Will Not Seek Re-Election

Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles has announced that he will not run for re-election in 2020. After 50 years of serving in law enforcement, he is about ready to hang up his spurs.

We spoke with Sheriff Rowles on Monday the 9th and he share that he still has a year and 3 months, so he’s not sure why all the fuss, but he is looking forward to spending more time with his sweetie. His dear wife Jamie is one of the most important reasons he will not run for re-election. He said, “They are looking forward to getting out and having fun together. It’s been about doing what I needed to do and now it’s time for her.”

Here in Newton County we all appreciate the Sheriff and look forward to him finishing strong at the end of his term.

As for the next Sheriff of Newton County, at this point we know that Sheriff Rowles’ Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall is running for Sheriff and we’ve heard rumors of others that could be running, so we are looking forward to see what the future holds for Newton County.