13th Annual Jasper Air Show takes off on Sat, Sep 21st & Sun, Sep 22nd

JASPER, TX – The 13th Annual Jasper Air Show & Fly-In will be held on Saturday, September 21st and Sunday, September 22nd at the Jasper County Bell Field Airport, on Highway 190 West in Jasper, Texas.

Air show fans will see World War II aircraft in flight along with aerobatics, and much more.

Static display of aircraft and FREE airplane rides for children begins each morning at 9:00, and the air show begins at 12:00 noon on Saturday and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $15 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 4-12, FREE for children 3 and younger. Parking is a $2.00 donation to East End Fire Department.

*First 100 kids age 4-12 get in FREE, Saturday and Sunday, courtesy of Dr. Eric Koch/Advanced Dental Care of East Texas in Jasper.