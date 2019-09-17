CommUNITY Block Party for BISD

Attention Burkeville students and families! BISD is charging into the new year with a CommUNITY Block party. Superintendent Ann Gardner is the new superintendent and has great hopes for BISD. One of her main goals is to see the community come together and get behind the students of her district. We spoke with Superintendent Gardner at the beginning of the school year and she expressed the importance of meeting the emotional, educational, and social needs of the students. The heart of BISD is to see each student thrive and have the community come together for this common goal. The Block Party will be held at the Mustang Baseball Field on Highway 63 in Burkeville. Activities will include, face painting, jump houses, lawn bowling, badminton and so much more. Free food will be given to the first 150 people that attend. Drawings for passes into Mustang football and volleyball games will be held and many local support centers will be present to welcome the families. Come join the fun this Saturday from 9-1. It is a FREE event to BISD students and their families.