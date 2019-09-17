Deweyville Library Receives Disaster Relief Grant

In 2018 Newton County Public Library was the recipient of The Pilcrow Foundation Children’s Book Project and received 35 new children’s books and an additional 22 Math and Science related books totaling over $1,000. “Upon further research I discovered that The Pilcrow Foundation also offered a Disaster Relief Grant and it was the perfect opportunity to apply for books for the Deweyville Public Library which flooded in 2016,” says Stephanie Ducote (Director of NCPL). An application was submitted and she is excited to report that they received the Disaster Relief Grant, which qualified the Deweyville library to receive $800 (48 books) in children’s books for FREE. Along with the children’s books the library received an additional 12 free Math and Science related books.

The Deweyville Library proudly welcomes its new Library Branch Clerk, Dan Smith (shown with Stephanie Ducote (Director of NCPL).