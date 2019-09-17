Eagles Win Showdown Against West Orange Stark

Photo by Heather Foster

Story by Jon Meek

The atmosphere was electric and Singletary Stadium was packed to capacity. Fans lined the fences on both sides of the field to see two of the greatest high school football programs in Southeast Texas battle it out on Barbay Field.

West Orange Stark won the toss and elected to get the ball first. On the first play of the game WOS tried a pass over to the running back by Zach Gulley flew up from free safety and knocked the ball out. The Eagles recovered the fumble. Newton wasted little time when Nate Williams passed 12 yards to Kevin Watson on a 3rd and 12 formation at the Eagle 40-yard line. Watson would punch it in and it was 6-0 Eagles after the missed 2-point conversion.

With only 15 seconds left WOS dropped back to pass but Gulley was waiting. He was perched like an Eagle deep in the safety position. He flew toward the ball and jumped high and grabbed the interception. Ball game 20-14 Eagles win!

