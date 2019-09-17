Stolen Backhoe Recovered in Newton County

On Friday, September 13, 2019 around 8 a.m., Sheriff Rowles received a call while working the school zone in Deweyville stating a stolen backhoe had been found by GPS on County Road 3136 in Newton County. It seems the backhoe was stolen from a construction site in Jefferson County. Sheriff Rowles and Deputy Kevin Blakney headed over to County Road 3136 and found the backhoe about a quarter of a mile from the GPS location. it was sitting on the county road right-of-way. The backhoe was released to its owner within a couple of hours. According to those in the area, it must have been dropped off from 11:00 p.m. Thursday night and 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. Sheriff Rowles said if anyone has any information surrounding the recovered backhoe, please contact his office at 409-379-3636.