Floodwaters Directing Traffic Through Newton County

Photo by Heather Foster

The square in Newton is like Grand Central Station. Due to flooding down south, traffic has been directed to Newton where the Texas State Highway Department is directing traffic to keep things moving. According to Sarah Dupre of TxDot, they are unsure of how long the traffic will be diverted through Newton County. She said they won’t know until the flood waters recede and roads and infrastructure are assessed. Drive carefully and please keep our friends and neighbors down south in your prayers.