I-10 Closure Pushes Traffic Through Newton

Photo by Heather Foster

Due to flooding down south, traffic was directed through the city of Newton on Thursday and Friday of last week, where the Texas State Highway Department set up some road blocks and took down stop signs to ease the congestion on the square. According to Sarah Dupre of TxDOT, most roadways are open now and the flow of traffic has certainly slowed since the end of last week. She told us they are still assessing roadways but most fared pretty well.

We spoke to Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks and he was pleased to report that Newton County had minimal damages as of yet. He said they have report of six homes receiving water in the Deweyville area, but that more may be reported. He issued a Declaration of Disaster on September 19th that will be active for 7 days. After the initial 7, Commissioners will decide whether it should be extended.