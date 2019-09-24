Jireh Ministries Preparing to Bring Relief to Southeast Texas

Jireh Ministries is putting together a shipment of much needed supplies for our friends and neighbors down south that are suffering from Imelda’s flooding. On Friday, September 27, they will be stationed at the Newton Volunteer Fire Department on Glover Drive in Newton to receive supplies for those that lost everything. You can be a part of the solution by bringing: bottled water, baby items (food, formula, diapers, wipes, bottles), large trash bags, gloves, cleaning supplies (bleach, dish liquid, disinfectant), tissue, rakes, shovels, new socks and underwear, and pet food. Supplies will be collected from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Supplies will be taken and distributed to those in need and you can bet they will bring relief to many families in Southeast Texas.