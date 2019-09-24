Operation Second Chance Cruising Through Newton County on 9/11

On Wednesday, September 11, 2019 this unique tractor came purring through the town square in Newton. Commissioner Gary Fomby and his assistant, Susan Puz shared pictures with us. Retired farmer Ivan Stoltzfus is driving an antique tractor across the country on a trip dubbed, “Across America for Wounded Heroes”. The road trip is raising funds and awareness for Operation Second Chance, an organization which helps injured or ill combat veterans with emergency funding for life’s needs.