Hope is Still Alive for an Eagle Three-Peat

Photo by Heather Foster

Story by Jon Meek

The Eagles traveled to Gilmer on Friday night to face a tested 2-2 Buckeye squad ready to knock Newton from their 33 game win streak. The Eagles held the longest current winning streak in Texas. Gilmer, like Newton, had played a very tough schedule leading up to the game and they would prove to be tough match for the Eagles.

Gilmer ended up winning the game, knocking the Eagles out of their winning streak.

For more information on the game, pick up a copy of this week’s Newton County News.