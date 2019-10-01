JNEC and First Baptist Support Newton Food Share

Mrs. Patsy Lewis, far right in the picture, a board member of Operation Roundup, visited the Newton Food Share on September 23, 2019, and presented Newton Food Share with a substantial donation. Receiving the donation is one of the most dedicated, Christian teams volunteering at the Newton Food Share, the Baptist team of packers. On Mondays before we distribute food on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays, they meet (without fail) and prepare “standard packages” for families with one or two members. They pack 120 standard packages each time.

Thank you!