The Recovery Efforts Continue in Newton County

As part of Newton County’s on-going Storm and Flooding Recovery efforts, on Thursday, September 26th, the first Homeowner/Contractor meeting was held to kick off the County’s 2015 Housing Program. The 2015 CDBG-DR Housing Grants use HUD CDBG Disaster Recovery monies distributed by the Texas General Land Office. Unlike Newton County’s 2016 Housing Grant and Hurricane Harvey Housing Grants administered by the State, Newton County’s selected Grant Administrator, APTIM Environmental & Infrastructure of Houston and Baton Rouge wrote two Grant Applications for the maximum amount of $4 million allowable under the competition among 112 affected counties.

Additional 2015 Homeowner/Contractor meetings and site demolitions will continue throughout October and November, and it is expected that all 2015 Housing projects will be completed in January 2020.