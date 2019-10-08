Eagles Overpower the Titans

Photo by Heather Foster; Story by Jon Meek

The Eagles hosted Legacy School of Sports Friday night, but due to a strong thunderstorm with overwhelming lightning, the game was delayed and then postponed to Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. Legal School of Sports is a private school and this was a non-district match-up.

The Eagles held up well on their home field and their offense would prove unstoppable against the Titans. Newton ended up winning 62-27.

For more information on the game, please grab a copy of this week’s Newton County News.