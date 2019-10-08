Local 911 Operator Loses Home in Fire

Around 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Newton Volunteer Fire Department was called to Shady Acres Road in Newton to a residential fire. The home of local dispatcher, Brittany Spivey was a total loss according to Captain Melanie Bowman of the NVFD. Capt. Bowman wanted to thank Trout Creek VFD and Bon Wier VFD for assisting in the fire and also the Newton County Sheriff’s Department and Newton Police Department for assisting with traffic. According to Sheriff Rowles, Brittany is the mother of three young daughters. If anyone would like to help this young family, please call Vickie Hall at 379-3636. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.