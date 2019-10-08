Mary Fortenberry presented John Jefferson, chairman of the Newton County Historical Commission, a copy of Long Ships to Lone Pines by Barry Gray. It is a history of the Gray family from Newton County, Texas. Their family story is told from Normandy, England, Scotland, and Ireland. It included the story of their family coming to Newton County in a covered wagon and crossing the Sabine River on a ferry in 1856. The story continues and includes the descendants who now reside here. Many of the names found in the stories recorded in Long Ships to Lone Pines can be found in our genealogy records and on the tombstones in Newton, Burkeville and Ford Cemeteries.