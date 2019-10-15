Eagles First Big Win in District

Photo by Heather Foster; story by Jon Meek

The Newton Eagles 5-1 (1-0) traveled to Kountze Friday night to start the 3A District 12 play.  Newton has won district 8 years in a row and had an amazing start against the Kountze Lions.

The Eagles won 66-0.

