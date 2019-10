NHS announces their Homecoming King and Queen Candidates for 2019 – Valdarion Fowler, Jamarian Samuel, Whitney Gipson, Jourdan Fields, Sasha Johnson, Dominique Seastrunk and Ethan Land. Not pictured AlDashia Davis.

The King and Queen will be announced at Friday night’s game.

NHS Homecoming Dutchess for Freshman Class – Saylor Cochran; Junior Class – Ari Jordan; Sophomore Class – Rebecca Kalafatis.