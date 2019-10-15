Tragedy Strikes Newton Family

According to KSLA news out of Sabine Parish, Louisiana, a Newton man drowned Saturday night at the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to the report, he was identified as 21 year old Kenneth Adams of Newton, Texas. He and his girlfriend and a relative had gone to the reservoir to fish around 7 p.m. His family reported that Adams walked to another location to fish and his family heard a splash but never heard a cry for help. They immediately ran to assist him. His girlfriend jumped in the water in an attempt to save him but was unable. The water was about 6 feet deep and had a strong current. Adams was later located not far from that location. An autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of death.