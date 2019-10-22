Grand Prize Winner – Pirates of the Caribbean
What a beautiful day for a parade! Newton’s Homecoming Parade was a big hit on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Pictured is the Grand Prize Winner – The Pirate of the Caribbean Kindergarten float from Newton Elementary School.
For more pictures of winners pick up a copy of the NEWS today!
Posted in Top Stories
