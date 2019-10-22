Homecoming Win for the Eagles!

Picture: DOMINIQUE (DOMINATE) SEASTRUNK lights up the Homecoming crowd in ’s action on Curtis Barbay Field. NewtonSports.com/Ed Tracy

Cover Picture: Heather Foster

Pictured is Zac Gulley and Robbie Phillips making the tackle against a Hemphill running back.

Story by Jon Meek

The #3 ranked Newton Eagles hosted the Hemphill Hornets Friday night and it was Homecoming in Newton! Hemphill aimed to ruin that Homecoming game too! The Hornets came looking confident and ready to prove they could beat the defending back-to-back State Champs.

At half-time the score was 22-22. The Eagles defense dominated after half-time completely shutting down Hemphill. Newton went on to win 58-22.

For more of this story, be sure to pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!