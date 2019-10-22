Local Businessman Dies

Local business man, friend, and neighbor, Paul Norman Hughes passed away Sunday morning, October 20, 2019 at his home. Hughes was known for his keen business sense, friendly disposition, and generous heart. He was a man that loved his family dearly and anyone that spent any time with him knew that for certain.

He also was a devoted Eagle fan, having been an NHS graduate of 1954. He had a legacy of strength and compassion and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Services were held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Smith Funeral Home at 10 a.m., with burial following at Newton City Cemetery.

Due to Hughes’ generous nature and humble beginnings, memorial donations may be made to Newton Food Share at P.O. Box 627, Newton, Texas 75966.