This past weekend was youth weekend for young Texas hunters. Jason Fortenberry is proud to announce that his daughter Karis got her first deer hunting right here locally. Her deer was an 8 point buck and as you can see, she was cheered on by little sister, Kyra. Congratulations girls! That’s one for the girl’s team (girls -1 boys -0).

