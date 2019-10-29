Another District Win for the Eagles
Photo by Heather Foster
With the 54-7 win against New Waverly, Coach Drew Johnston has his Eagles 3-0 in District and is looking ahead to Corrigan this week. For the full story, stop and get a copy of the Newton County News!
Posted in Top Stories
