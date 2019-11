Congratulations to Lane Noble and Abigail Day, the Burkeville High School Homecoming King and Queen for 2019. The BHS Homecoming Court includes: Freshman Duchess – Faith Jones; Sophomore Duchess – Gracie Clinton; Junior Duchess – Hope Jones; Senior Duchess – Jenna English; Senior Duchess – Jimena Rosas; Senior Duke – Devon Lakey; Senior Duke – Daniel Lowe; Crown Bearer – Korbin Hoagland; and Flower Girl – Heaven Wilkes.