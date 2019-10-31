Human Bones Found by Loggers in Buckhorn Community

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 3:30 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2019. The call was from loggers who found what they believed was human remains in the woods. Officers from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location off County Road 4029 between Bon Wier and Newton known as the Buckhorn community. Officers confirmed the skull was that of a human. Other officers were called to the scene to assist in the search for more remains and any kind of evidence. Newton Police Department and the Texas Rangers are assisting. The investigation is ongoing.